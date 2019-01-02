HNL lobby changes for Hawaiian Air passengers to ease long lines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big changes are in store at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hawaiian Airlines is rearranging its lobbies for neighbor island, domestic and international flights and it's all to avoid those long snaking lines onto the curbside.
Starting on January 9th, all of Hawaiian Airlines domestic flights will remain in lobby 2 in terminal 1, but neighbor island flights will move from lobby 2 to lobby 3.
Hawaiian Airlines says roughly 32,000 travelers fly each day on more than 250 flights system-wide. That’s more than half of all passenger traffic at the Honolulu airport.
During midday peak travel times with the holiday rush, the long lines can be what some have called a 'nightmare.'
"The primary reason for the switch is to alleviate some of the congestion that terminal 1 sometimes faces especially between those peak travel hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily,' said DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara.
Also on January 9, travelers flying to Hawaiian's international destinations including Japan, Australia and American Samoa will check in at Lobby 4 in terminal 2.
"This change will improve international passenger flow throughout our lobbies in time for the busy holiday travel season and we expect greater benefits in the new year as we continue to invest in our guests' airport experience," Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines in a statement.
The initial phases of the changes started in mid December and appear to be making a difference. Even the youngest travelers noticed.
"Not too bad. It was better than other lines that I've been in in other airports," said traveler Nelson Doyle,10.
"It's not going out the door. That's what we are aiming for,' said Sakahara.
There’s also a new TSA security checkpoint on the ground level next to Hawaiian Airlines baggage claim. On Tuesday, while our cameras were there, there was hardly a line. It’s open from 10 a.m, to 2 p.m. for regular passengers only and there’s no precheck.
"People will have to ride an escalator up so definitely be aware if they have strollers or large carry on suitcases," said Sakahara.
Hawaiian Airlines is deploying its Team Kokua volunteers from January 9 to January 11 to help with directions.
