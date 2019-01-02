Beautiful weather ahead, more big surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure north of the area will maintain moderate to breezy trade winds to the islands through much of the week. Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with just brief showers expected over some leeward locations. Trade winds will begin to weaken late this weekend into early next week as a ridge of high pressure moves closer to the state.
A moderate northwest swell is expected to peak late Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect for exposed north and west facing shores through early Thursday morning. This swell will gradually taper off Thursday with several small reinforcements expected through the weekend.
Persistent moderate to strong trades will produce rough, elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week. A HSA is in effect for east facing shores through at least Wednesday night, but will likely need to be extended due to strong trade winds persisting through the end of the week. Surf along east facing shores is expected to steadily decrease late in the weekend as trades begin to decrease.
