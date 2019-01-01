Woman thrown from moving vehicle on H1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old woman was thrown from a moving vehicle on the H1 Freeway in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.
Paramedics responded to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. near exit 8B in the westbound lanes.
The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to officials.
It’s not yet known who assaulted the woman or if any arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
