The Willows serves up final meals in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Decades of making memories at a Moiliili landmark will come to an end just hours before the start of 2019. The Willows has been a favorite spot for locals celebrating birthdays, weddings and other milestones. The restaurant will be shutting down after dinner on January 31.
When Lesley Leong found out about the closure, he made sure to snag a reservation at the spot he has been coming to since he was a kid.
“I immediately called and called for 3 hours, and when they didn’t answer cause they were so many calls, I drove all the way down here to make a reservation. Well worth it,” said the Salt Lake resident.
The restaurant is known for its Hawaiian buffet, entertainment and open air dining. On the final day of business, many customers stopped by for a fond farewell.
“I’m going to miss the employees tons. I’m going to miss the food. I’m going to miss the camaraderie that happens in this place. It’s like home,” said Moiliili resident Jeanne Lee.
The Willows was established in 1944. The restaurant closed down for six years before reopening in 1999. The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation is now selling 12 Moiliili parcels, including the eatery, its parking lot on Hausten Street, and some low-rise housing in the area.
The restaurant’s management and the employees declined to comment on the closure.
“I think all the employees are very sad,” said Lee. "It was like a family. It was like everybody loved what they did and they loved being here.
Las Vegas residents Michelle and Morgan Fleur De Lys just found out about the closure on Monday morning, when they arrived to get married in the chapel.
“We feel very fortunate that we were able to participate in it. It’s so beautiful,” said Michelle Fleur De Lys.
“Even the last day, the food was exceptional so I think Hawaii is going to miss something really important to their long history of family gathering places like this,” added her husband.
