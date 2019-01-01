VIDEO VAULT: 2 decades ago, it was MJ — not Bruno — that had Hawaii fans going wild

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two decades before Bruno filled Aloha Stadium for his homecoming concert, it was the “King of Pop” himself that launched the state into a fan frenzy.
In 1997, Michael Jackson chose to end his “HIStory” tour with two shows in Halawa.
In fact, the Jan. 3 and 4 concerts were the only two concerts on the tour preformed in North America.
Some 35,000 fans turned out each night — including a young Bruno Mars.
Mars mentioned the memory on stage at his November Aloha Stadium shows — which shattered previous attendance records, including Jackson’s, who was the first artist to ever sell out the venue.
It’s a moment of MJ mania many others in the Aloha State will never forget as well, starting with Jackson’s arrival at Honolulu International Airport, where he was greeted with stacks of lei and press following his every move.
Jackson stayed at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on the 14th floor. Screaming fans camped out below his window, hoping for a glimpse, which he occasionally gave them.
On the night of the concerts, fans tailgated in the parking lot, where they could buy a souvenir program for $1.
MJ would depart Honolulu with continued hype.
Many fans found their way into a position to capture Polaroid photos of him walking up the ramp to his chartered jet.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.