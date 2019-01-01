Thousands to converge on Waikiki to ring in 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of revelers are set to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Waikiki — a night punctuated by back-to-back fireworks displays.
The first show kicks off at 11 p.m. off Hilton Hawaiian Village, followed by a display off Waikiki starting at 11:55 p.m.
Hawaii is one of the last places on the planet to ring in the new year.
Over the weekend, crews with Fireworks by Grucci were working hard to prepare for the second skyline spectacle, which will be synced and choreographed to music played on the radio.
“Every year, we change what we put up there,” said Thomas Likos, Fireworks by Grucci executive producer.
“It’s a whole different show with new shells and brighter colors and different effects.”
He added that the show is always a special one.
“We can hear the applause at end of show and I tell my guys to take a bow,” he said. “You can’t see us but we’re out there and we appreciate the applause.”
