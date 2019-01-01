A robot guard could be coming to an airport (or shopping center) near you

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Private security firm Securitas hopes to bring a robot guard to a Hawaii airport or shopping center by the end of 2019.
It would be the first robot guard of its kind in the islands.
And the firm is already in early talks with the state and landowner Kamehameha Schools.
Securitas has 30 robot guards in Southern California. The Securitas robot can say words like “aloha” and “good morning,” is 4 1/2 feet tall, has cameras with a 360 view that can zoom, license plate recognition and is self-driving.
"In some cases, the technology has apprehended or captured a perpetrator or thieves in action so we have live monitoring of robots from a remote area and all the video and information is captured and stored,' said Sanj Sappal, area vice president of Securitas Hawaii.
A security robot was deployed curbside at LaGuardia Airport earlier this year.
State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara said robot guards might be better suited for information and directions.
“Safety and security is our top priority at our airport," Sakahara said.
“Certainly, we are open to new technology that will enhance that safety and security, but it’s got to be a good fit and we think there are some functions that the human may never be replaced.”
Securitas is the largest private client for the state of Hawaii, with 1,100 employees at 11 airports.
They stress that security robots don’t replace real people, they enhance security.
