Pineapple drop, pyrotechnics (legal and otherwise) usher in 2019 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of people gathered in Mililani for an early start to celebrations ushering in the New Year, while authorities warned against the use of illegal fireworks.
The Mililani event was the annual “Pineapple Drop,” an island-style take on the ball drop that happens in New York City.
“I have to see the pineapple drop,” said Shannon Sauter, a new resident to Oahu. “Sounds better than the ball in New York.”
“I bet if it drops hard enough, there might be Dole Whip,” joked Sauter’s husband, Ted.
“I thought it would be a fun thing to do,” said Mililani resident Dion Pohaku. “It starts early enough, ends early enough. I can still go home and do whatever I need to do.”
The large, brightly lit pineapple was lowered from a crane at the stroke of 7 p.m., Hawaii time -- exactly the same time the ball drops in Times Square.
The crowd also came for the entertainment, including singer and musician Josh Tatofi, and for Kalapana. The legendary Hawaii group lost lead singer and founding member Malani Bilyeu just last Thursday.
“We came for Kalapana,” said Bano Simbre, who also came for last year’s Pineapple Drop. “We grew up with their music, my wife and I, and we came to pay our respects to Malani. It’s kind of a bittersweet thing, but that’s why we’re here.”
The group performed two songs with a recording of Bilyeu’s voice, including their hit “You Make It Hard.”
“Everybody has their own thing that they remember about the group’s music, and that kind of triggers it, and that’s why we keep on keeping on,” said D.J. Pratt, guitarist and the lone remaining original member of Kalapana still with the group. Pratt said the group will continue to make music and perform.
In Waikiki, an offshore barge with a computerized launch system was scheduled to start firing pyrotechnic shells at 11:55 p.m. The Sheraton Waikiki is ready for the show.
“The best fireworks location,” said Alvin Yeh, the hotel’s director of restaurants and bars. “We transform our entire deck of 22,00 square feet, ocean front terrace, and it’s a magnificent theme. It’s called ‘Enter the Dragon' this year. You can enter through a large dragon, symbolizing fortune and good strength.”
Honolulu Police were also out in full force, with warning for people who are lighting illegal fireworks.
“People have lost their lives, or lost their limbs due to illegal fireworks,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu CrimeStoppers. “Also, there’s been numerous fires that have been set due to illegal areas, so please be cautious. We urge you to not do it. Leave it up to the professionals. There’s so many places providing fireworks. Please leave it up to them.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.