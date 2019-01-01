Passing showers, high surf usher in the New Year

The new year has brought with it scattered to numerous passing showers riding in on moderate to breezy trade winds. We should have a typical trade wind weather pattern through Friday with windward and mauka showers, mainly during the overnight and morning hours, with just isolated overnight showers leeward.
Wetter weather move in Friday night and Saturday as remnant moisture from a frontal remnant arrive in the islands. Winds will shift to a more southeasterly direction as the front approaches, and that could mean light winds for the smaller islands as the winds will be blocked by the Big Island. Winds are forecast to remain light over the weekend before trade winds return around Monday.
A new moderate northwest swell will rise Tuesday afternoon, with waves just above advisory heights through Thursday with a trade wind swell for east-facing shores. A high surf advisory is in effect for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui, and the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island. There’s also a small craft advisory posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters.
