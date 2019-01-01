Here’s a look at city services on New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning your New Year’s Day? Here’s a look at city services on the holiday:
- All city offices are closed, including satellite city halls and driver license centers.
- TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- All emergency services will be available.
- The Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- Street parking is free, except Kalakaua Avenue and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
- Trash will not be collected on Oahu. If your gray trash bin is normally emptied on a Tuesday, you’re asked to leave your bin on the curb until trash is collected. That will usually be in within two days.
- Blue recycle bins and green waste bins will be emptied on the next scheduled pickup date.
- All transfer stations will be closed, but will reopen Wednesday.
