Here’s a look at city services on New Year’s Day
By HNN Staff | December 31, 2019 at 3:02 PM HST - Updated December 31 at 3:11 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Planning your New Year’s Day? Here’s a look at city services on the holiday:

  • All city offices are closed, including satellite city halls and driver license centers.
  • TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • All emergency services will be available.
  • The Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • Street parking is free, except Kalakaua Avenue and metered parking lots.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
  • Trash will not be collected on Oahu. If your gray trash bin is normally emptied on a Tuesday, you’re asked to leave your bin on the curb until trash is collected. That will usually be in within two days.
  • Blue recycle bins and green waste bins will be emptied on the next scheduled pickup date.
  • All transfer stations will be closed, but will reopen Wednesday.

