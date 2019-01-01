New Year’s Day stabbing near Makiki District Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing New Year’s Day near Makiki District Park sent a 50-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.
At around 8:30 a.m., Paramedics responded to the vicinity of 1544 Keeaumoku and discovered the victim with an apparent stab wound.
As of 9:30 a.m., Honolulu Police were still at the scene. It’s unknown at this time if any arrests have been made.
This story will be updated.
