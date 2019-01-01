High surf greets 2019 on north, west and east shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High surf advisories are posted for nearly all shores around the state for the first day of 2019.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui.
There’s also a high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, also until at least 6 a.m. Wednesday.
A moderate northwest swell is forecast to rise late Tuesday, pushing waves for north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui to 15 to 18 feet. Surf along west shores of Oahu and Molokai are forecast to rise to 12 to 15 feet.
A choppy trade wind swell will rise to 8 to 10 feet for the east-facing shores.
Beach goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution in the waters. Boaters should also be aware aof recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels get to surfing areas.
