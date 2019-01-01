Here’s why it’s so tough for police to nab those setting off aerial fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu has seen a big increase in illegal aerial fireworks this holiday season. But it hasn’t seen an uptick in fireworks arrests.
The reason? Catching someone in the act of setting off an illegal aerial is tough.
Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers, said people who call police about illegal aerials being set off often don’t want to get involved.
“They don’t want to meet with the officers, they don’t want to provide a statement," Kim said.
"And if they do film something, a lot of times, they’ll show the footage. But when it comes down to having to testify in court, a lot of times people are just reluctant in having to do that.”
All that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t call 911 if you spot illegal aerials being set off.
In fact, the opposite is true.
“If you see something, call it in. Tell the dispatcher what your observations are, who’s setting it off, what type of fireworks is being set off, and if you’re willing to meet with the officer," Kim said.
Kim also has a message for those planning to set off illegal fireworks this New Year’s Eve: Just don’t.
“First of all, it’s illegal. If you get caught, you can get arrested and face some serious fines," he said.
"But it’s also dangerous. We’ve had cases in the past where people have lost their lives, or lost their limbs due to illegal fireworks. And also, there’s been numerous fires that have been set due to illegal aerials.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.