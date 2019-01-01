Fiancé of Colorado mother missing since Thanksgiving charged with her murder

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO (CNN) - Prosecutors have filed formal charges against the fiancé of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who vanished after a trip to the grocery store in November.
Patrick Frazee, 32, is being held without bond in relation to the presumed death of his fiancé and mother of their 1-year-old daughter.
The suspect was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.
Prosecutors filed two murder charges because they have different theories, one that Frazee acted alone to kill Berreth and the other that he, alone or with others, killed her during a robbery.
The three solicitation charges refer to soliciting the murder in three separate incidents between September and November. It could mean he allegedly solicited the same person three times or three people on different occasions.
Frazee was arrested Dec. 21, almost one month after Berreth vanished near Woodland Park, CO.
Authorities searched Frazee’s property in the days before his arrest but did not find Berreth’s body.
Despite the missing body, investigators don’t believe the mother is still alive, saying the evidence suggests she was killed at her home. They have not determined a motive in the case.
A hearing for Frazee is scheduled for Jan. 29.
The suspect told police he last saw his fiancée Nov. 22 when he picked up their daughter, making him the last known person to report seeing her alive.
The 1-year-old is in the custody of Berreth’s parents.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.