Cooper III loses via 2nd round submission to Magomedkerimov in PFL welterweight finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl City native Ray Cooper III couldn’t pull off the Cinderella Story tonight in New York City as Cooper lost via submission (guillotine choke) to Dagestan’s Magomed Magomedkerimov in the Professional Fighters League Welterweight title fight.
Cooper was favored going into the fight after knocking out all four of his PFL fights en route to the finale and came out strong against the Russian. However, Magomedkerimov was able to time Cooper’s strikes right away and take him down with relative ease.
Cooper was able to survive a rear-naked choke attempt in the first round and bring the fight back to its feet, but the second round was more of the same for both fighters.
Magomedkerimov was able to knock Cooper off balance and then sunk in a slick guillotine as he pulled guard.
The 25-year-old Hawaiian did his best to break Magomedkerimov’s grip, but the choke was too deep for Cooper to get out of, forcing him to tap out.
With the win, Magomedkerimov takes home the $1 million grand prize while Cooper takes home $200,000 as the league’s 170-pound runner-up.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.