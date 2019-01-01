To be near a special loved one, couple moves wedding from the beach to the hospital

WAHIAWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bride from Oahu's North Shore was supposed to get married on the beach Friday, but she decided to move the location of her wedding after her grandfather suddenly became ill.
Jana Hookala's grandfather was rushed to the emergency room at Wahiawa General Hospital two days before the wedding.
After learning he wouldn't be able to attend the event, the couple asked the hospital if they could bring the wedding to him.
"Wherever he was, that's where we were going to be," said Hookala.
Hookala, who lives in Seattle with her new husband Chris, says they chose to get married on Oahu because having her grandparents at her wedding was the most important thing to her.
The family called the hospital to ask if they could have a small ceremony near grandpa's hospital room.
"I said 'absolutely.' They just wanted to use our conference room upstairs and I didn't feel that was sufficient," said Sarah Sowers, manager of the advanced medical surgery unit at Wahiawa General Hospital.
Sowers says the hospital staff cleared out the boardroom and gathered decorations from around the hospital.
"We had red ribbon that we tied into bows and placed on the tables. We had gold and silver twine. Then we found some Christmas balls. We tried to make it beautiful for them and still special even though grandpa had to be in the hospital," Sowers said.
Hookala says she was shocked by the sweet surprise.
"When I saw it. I started getting teary-eyed. It was very nice and it was so sweet. Above and beyond what we expected," said Hookala.
The couple says it was the perfect day and they wouldn’t change a thing about their wedding.
Hookala says her grandpa is now at home doing much better.
“When I saw him sitting in the front row, I just lost it. My grandparents mean everything to me. They’re amazing, and without them, we wouldn’t be who we are,” Hookala said through tears.
