AAA Hawaii to offer ‘tipsy tow' service to New Year’s revelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drinking on New Year’s Eve? Don’t get behind the wheel.
As it has in years' past, AAA Hawaii is offering its “tipsy tow” service to revelers. The program is simple: Instead of driving after you celebrate with drinks, call AAA Hawaii to get a free tow home (within five miles).
The service is available from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
“AAA Hawaii encourages partygoers to plan ahead for a sober ride or use a designated driver if attending a gathering,” the company said, in a news release.
“But if those plans fall through, motorists, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4357 for a free tow home of up to five miles.”
Callers should just tell the AAA operator that they need a tipsy tow.
The service doesn’t offer rides to passengers.
“We want motorists to be aware of the high crash risk from drinking and driving associated with the holiday and encourage them to think twice about getting behind the wheel if they have been drinking,” said AAA Hawaii General Manager Liane Sumida.
