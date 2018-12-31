2018: Year in Sports

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As 2018 comes to a close, it’s important to look back at all the great moments that happened to Hawaii’s sports stars and teams not just on island, but also on the national stage.
From Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa winning the national championship to Hawaii winning the Little League World Series, the return of Open Division Hawaii High School football and the overdue homecoming for major MMA on Oahu, 2018 was a banner year in sports.
Here’s a look back at just some of the major sports story lines that happened over the past 12 months.
