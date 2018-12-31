Tagovailoa, Alabama ‘one step closer’ to achieving season goal

“Yeah, you know, after the game, it was definitely sore. I couldn't tell if it was any better or if it was the same. But I guess I can say it's better,” Tagovailoa said of his ankle after the Oklahoma game. “I have treatment going on right now, as we speak, and I think we're still going to stick with that 24-hour treatment protocol. Up until the game, I think I'm still going to be getting treatment, and I'm still going to be going through rehab and therapy, as well. But I definitely think it's improving, you know.”