Plenty of inventory means sashimi prices stable this New Year’s

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Is sashimi on your New Year’s plate?
Here’s some good news: Prices this year didn’t spike thanks to plenty of inventory. The priciest fish was going for about $9 to $11 a pound wholesale at Honolulu’s fish auction.
“We did six vessels for the day, 100,000 pounds of longline caught seafood,” said Michael Goto, manager of the Honolulu fish auction.
“Ahi, marlins, opah, manchongs — all the staples that people know for Hawaii’s seafood.”
Scores converged on the auction to snap up fish for the holiday.
Longtime buyer Guy Tamashiro called it a “circus.”
“With all of the pressure and everything, and sometimes like a poker game, you just gotta play it out, using your skills at reading the people, reading the fish, playing it that way,” he said. “So, that’s what makes it challenging.”
And what constitutes a fish that goes for a premium price?
“Of course you’re going to look at the exterior and look how fresh it is,” Goto said.
