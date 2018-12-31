Legendary Hawaiian group Kalapana to perform on New Year’s Eve despite Malani Bilyeu’s death

MILILANI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In what’s sure to be an emotional performance, the legendary Hawaiian music group Kalapana will still perform on New Year’s Eve just days after the death of founding member, Malani Bilyeu.
Group members said after consideration, they will take the stage as a tribute to their bandmate, friend and brother.
They will take the stage for the Pineapple Drop at the Town Center of Mililani.
Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
The group has promised some of their hit songs will be played with a recording of Bilyeu’s voice.
Bilyeu died last week at the age of 69.
