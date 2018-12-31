Immigration officials say they had no contact with suspect

This booking photo provided by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department shows Gustavo Perez Arriaga. Perez Arriaga, suspected of gunning down a California policeman, was in the U.S. illegally and was captured while planning to flee to his native Mexico, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson announced, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, as he all but blamed the state's sanctuary law for the officer's death. (Courtesy of Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department via AP)