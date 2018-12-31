Hawaii marching band, hula halau spread a little aloha in the happiest place on earth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The happiest place on earth got some aloha over the weekend.
Hula dancers and the Na Koa Alii Hawaii All State Marching Band put on a show at Disneyland on Sunday.
The group is in California preparing for the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s Day.
On Saturday, the students from Maui, Kauai, the Big Island and Oahu performed at Pasadena City College.
They will wrap up their whirlwind trip with a performance back at Disneyland.
