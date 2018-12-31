Great weather to start the New Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surface high pressure north of the area will likely keep breezy trade winds in place through Friday. In addition, the atmosphere is expected to remain stable, with relatively dry trade wind weather conditions. The high clouds currently across parts of the island chain are expected to eventually thin on Monday. Looking ahead, the trade winds may weaken next weekend.
A new northwest swell will build today, but peak well below advisory levels Monday night and Tuesday. A larger northwest swell will build Tuesday and Tuesday night, peaking at or near advisory levels Wednesday through Thursday.
Persistent moderate to strong trades will result in elevated surf along east facing shores through much of the week, with advisory level surf possible at times, particularly Tuesday through late next week.
