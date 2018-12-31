Fairbairn leads NFL in made field goals in 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ka’imi Fairbairn has solidified as one of the NFL’s best kickers throughout the 2018 season.
The Houston Texans kicker and former Punahou graduate converted two field goals against the Indianapolis Colts this past weekend, finishing with a franchise record 37 field goals this season.
Additionally, Fairbairn made the most field goals in the entire NFL in 2018.
A former Lou Groza Award winner during his days at UCLA, Fairbairn owns a career 85.1 percent success rate kicking the ball, converting 57-of-67 field goals in his career.
He hasn’t missed a field goal attempt since November 18th against the Washington Redskins.
