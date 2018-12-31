‘Significant fire’ reported onboard car carrier en route to Hawaii; crew to abandon ship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard and several commercial ships are rushing to assist a large Panamanian-flagged car carrier that’s on fire about 1,800 nautical miles off Oahu.
The Coast Guard said crew members are planning to abandon ship after reporting a “significant vessel fire."
Crew members aboard the 650-foot Sincerity Ace were able to launch a life raft, and four of the 21 mariners on board have already abandoned ship. The remaining 17 crew members are continuing to fight the fire, the Coast Guard said.
The Sincerity Ace was en route to Hawaii from Japan.
The Green Lake, a 655-foot U.S.-flagged car carrier traveling from Japan to the U.S. mainland, is already on scene.
A second commercial vessel is also responding, and a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew has been dispatched.
“We are thankful no injuries have been reported but are cognizant a lot is happening, and that may change at any time,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Les Elliott of Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu.
“The distance involved here requires any and all available support, we thank the crews of the commercial vessels for volunteering to assist and have Coast Guard air support en route."
The Coast Guard was alerted to the vessel’s distress about 1:04 a.m. Hawaii time.
Rescuers are dealing with 17-foot seas and winds at 26 mph.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.