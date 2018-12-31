Chiefs romp past Raiders 35-3 to clinch AFC West, No. 1 seed

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce had five catches for 62 yards, giving him 1,336 yards this season. That broke the NFL record for tight ends set by the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski in 2011, only for the 49ers' George Kittle to pass him a few minutes later. "The individual accolades in this game alone, I think, are a bit overrated," Kelce said. "You've got 11 guys out there trying to push for one goal and sure enough, we achieved that as a team."