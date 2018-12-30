White: BJ Penn has ‘nothing to prove’, should retire

“BJ’s legend in this sport,” White said. “He went down to Brazil, trained hard for this thing, got into great shape, the camp was raving about him. He got caught in a submission tonight. BJ Penn is one of the legends of the sport and helped build this company. I would love to see BJ retire … I say it all the time, fighting is a young man’s game. This is not for older men. BJ is a multiple-time world champion in multiple divisions and he’s got nothing to prove. People love him and he’s a legend and he’s done it all and there’s nothing left to do in my opinion.”