Warriors end non-conference play with 71-63 win over Alabama A&M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team ended its non-conference part of their schedule with a 71-63 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The ‘Bows improved to 9-5 on the season thanks to a 26-point outburst from Eddie Stansberry, who shot 6-of-10 from three-point territory.
ZIgmars Raimo finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Hawaii while Jack Purchase tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Rainbow Warriors return to action on Wednesday, January 9th it their Big West Conference opener against Cal State Fullerton. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. HT.
