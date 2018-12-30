Tua and the Tide win Orange Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kyler Murray may have won the Heisman trophy but today was Tua’s day.
In a game that featured the two most decorated players in college football Tua Tagovailoa put on a performance for the ages.
The Ewa Beach native was accurate all night long completing 24 of 27 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. He threw more touchdowns then incomplete passes.
The performance earned him the offensive MVP honors while Alabama also set the Orange Bowl in most points scored in the opening quarter.
“I think its just a testament to what this team has been able to do all season,” Tagovailoa said after the game. "We just got play makers here that can make plays.
The Tide jumped out to a 28 - 0 lead early in the first half and never seemed to be in danger of relinquishing the lead.
Kyler Murray showed flashes of his brilliance against a hungry Alabama defense but wasn’t able to spark the Sooners offensively enough to threaten the Tide who dominated much of the evening.
Tagovailoa’s fourth touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter solidified the 45 - 34 result.
Alabama will now take on the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
