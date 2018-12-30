Penn loses to Hall via first round submission, 6th straight UFC loss

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the sixth-straight fight, Hilo’s BJ Penn has left the Octagon with a loss.
Penn, 40, was forced to tap in the first round via submission (heel hook) to Ryan Hall in the UFC 232 prelims. The fight against Hall marked Penn’s return to the lightweight division after a brief stint in the featherweight division.
With the loss, Hall hasn’t won since defeating Matt Hughes back in 2010.
The submission loss also marks the first time that Penn, a former Brazilian-jiu-jitsu world champion and current-black belt, lost by submission in his MMA career.
Hall has is now 3-0 in his UFC career while Penn’s overall record falls to 16-13-2.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.