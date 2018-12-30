Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch another 1st-round bye

The Patriots earned their 13th playoff bye since 2001. ... It's their seventh time since 2002. ... They scored more than 400 points for the 12th straight season, extending their record. ... The ninth straight playoff bye also extended a record; Dallas and San Francisco (1992-95) and Denver (2012-15) went four straight. ... It was the 500th regular-season victory in franchise history. ... The ninth straight 11-win season is also a record; Indianapolis had seven from 2003-09. ... Belichick's 16th 11-win season is the most in history (Don Shula had 13). ... Brady threw for four touchdowns for the 29th time in his career, third-most all-time. He also threw for his 6,000th career completion. ... Stephen Gostkowski had a field goal and five extra points to move into 12th on the NFL's all-time scoring list, passing Norm Johnson with 1,743 points in his career.