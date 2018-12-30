Miami coach Richt retires after Hurricanes finish season 7-6

File-This Nov. 24, 2018, file photo shows Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry, left, talking with Miami head coach Mark Richt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes could play the Pinstripe Bowl without Perry in the wake of a sexually explicit video he posted on Snapchat. The video appeared to have been filmed in September but recently resurfaced and could cost Perry (1,089 yards passing, 13 touchdowns) a Pinstripe start. Malik Rosier, who started six games this season before he was replaced by Perry, will likely get the start. Jarren Williams could also get some snaps for the Hurricanes. Richt had not announced a starter on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky)