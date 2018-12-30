LIST: Ring in 2019 with a professional fireworks display. Here’s where to see them

LIST: Ring in 2019 with a professional fireworks display. Here’s where to see them
(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
By HNN Staff | December 30, 2019 at 12:38 AM HST - Updated December 30 at 12:38 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of professional fireworks displayed are planned this New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for New Year’s Eve:

OAHU

  • Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon: Starts at 11 p.m. Get details by clicking here.
  • Kahala Resort & Hotel: Begins at midnight
  • Ko Olina - Sites B & C: Begins at midnight 
  • Waikiki: Starts at 11:55 p.m. For more information, click here.

NEIGHBOR ISLANDS

  • Hilo Bay (Big Island): Starts at midnight. For more information, click here.
  • Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Big Island): Begins at midnight. Find details here.
  • Grand Wailea Resort (Maui): Show starts at 11:59 p.m. 
  • Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Firing time set for midnight.
  • Poipu Beach Park (Kauai): Fireworks show starts at 8:15 p.m. Get more information here

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.