LIST: Ring in 2019 with a professional fireworks display. Here’s where to see them

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of professional fireworks displayed are planned this New Year’s Eve.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap for New Year’s Eve:
- Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon: Starts at 11 p.m. Get details by clicking here.
- Kahala Resort & Hotel: Begins at midnight
- Ko Olina - Sites B & C: Begins at midnight
- Waikiki: Starts at 11:55 p.m. For more information, click here.
- Hilo Bay (Big Island): Starts at midnight. For more information, click here.
- Four Seasons Resort Hualalai (Big Island): Begins at midnight. Find details here.
- Grand Wailea Resort (Maui): Show starts at 11:59 p.m.
- Four Seasons Resort Lanai: Firing time set for midnight.
- Poipu Beach Park (Kauai): Fireworks show starts at 8:15 p.m. Get more information here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.