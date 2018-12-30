66,000 gallon wastewater spill reported in Pepeekeo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is advised to remain out of waters near Pepeekeo on the Big Island due to a wastewater spill from the Kulaimano Wastewater Treatment Plant.
An estimated 66,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled, but the discharge has since been stopped, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.
Warning signs have been posted along the affected coastline.
The public is being told to stay out of these waters until the signs have been removed.
