Box jellyfish warning for Waikiki and Ala Moana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ocean Safety officials have posted signs warning people of box jellyfish on Oahu’s south shore.
Signs were posted at Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches Sunday Morning.
The invertebrate typically make their presence known 8 to 10 days after the full moon.
According to the Waikiki Aquarium, the tentacles of jellies are lined with microscopic stinging cells (nematocysts) that are activated by touch or chemical cues.
Each cell fires a barbed thread that can penetrate the skin and deliver toxin that causes a burning sensation and, sometimes, more severe reactions.
Many lifeguards and doctors recommend rinsing the area with seawater, then applying a paste of unseasoned meat tenderizer and vinegar to the sting – this helps deactivate the toxin.
However according to the aquarium, sensitivity varies from individual to individual; some may be highly allergic to jellyfish or man-o’-war stings or even to the treatment listed here and need physician’s care.
