Warriors begin 2018-19 campaign, have national championship expectations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expectations for the 2018-19 edition of the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team are high, especially after a disappointing end to last season in which the ‘Bows were controversially left out of the NCAA Tournament field.
But despite last season’s shortfalls, the Warriors will return four All-American starters and have a national championship in their sights.
Senior All-Americans Stijn van Tilburg, Joe Worsley, outside attackers Brett Rosenmeier and Rado Parapunov and middle blockers Patrick Gasman and Dalton Solbrig are all on the hunt for redemption.
Hawaii opens the season against NJIT on Thursday, January 10th.
