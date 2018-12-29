Plan ahead: City releases dates for North Shore surf contests through 2021

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Parks Department has released its first-ever, three-year calendar for North Shore surf contests.
All the big events are on it, including the Triple Crown, Pipe Masters, The Eddie, and the Queen of the Bay contests at Waimea — along with bodyboard, stand-up paddleboarding, and amateur events.
The city switched to the new triennial schedule despite complaints over rule changes. Among them: The city is no longer allowing appeals. Instead, an advisory committee will help resolve conflicts.
Check out the calendar by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.