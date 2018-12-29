Peach Bowl: Gators rout Michigan 41-15 to cap comeback year

Michigan: After giving up an average of only 262.5 yards per game, the Wolverines allowed 228 yards in just the first half, thanks largely to Franks' running. Tru Wilson made the start as the replacement for Karan Higdon at running back. But Chris Evans had the most carries, as expected. The committee approach couldn't make up for Higdon's departure. Michigan was held to 66 yards rushing, including 32 by Turner.