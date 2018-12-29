No tsunami threat to Hawaii after large quake off Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large earthquake off the Philippines on Friday afternoon poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which hit about 5:39 p.m. Hawaii time, was a magnitude 7.2.
It was located about 101 kilometers southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines.
Authorities said the temblor does pose a tsunami threat to coastlines of the Philippines and Indonesia within 300 kilometers of its epicenter. There were no immediate reports of damage.
This story will be updated.
