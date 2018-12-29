New partnership means Honolulu officers spend more time on the road — and less in ERs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After every arrest, police are required to make sure a suspect’s medical needs are taken care of before they go to jail.
That’s led to officers spending hours waiting in emergency rooms, many times for minor issues.
But a new partnership between the Honolulu Police Department and a Chinatown clinic is expediting the process.
“Every time there’s an arrest, we lose an officer. The community loses an officer,” said HPD Capt. Mike Lambert.
In the midst of an officer shortage, increasing the amount of time HPD patrol spends on the road is a top priority.
So in mid-December, the department teamed up with the Joint Outreach Center in Chinatown to provide treatment to suspects who are headed to jail and suffering from minor medical issues.
Lambert says before the partnership, officers could spend up to half their shift in an emergency room.
“The most common thing we see is for prescription medication refills,” said Lambert. “Because it’s such a low priority in an emergency room, if it’s not a life or death medication, they can be there for three to four hours.”
Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui Executive Director Andy Mounthongdy said the goal is to get officers in and out within an hour.
And so far, that’s something the clinic’s staff has accomplished.
Since opening last spring, the Joint Outreach Center has become a hub for homeless health care in the urban core, taking some of the burden off Oahu emergency rooms.
Those who head up the clinic say this, too, should help ease overcrowding and save money.
“Coming to the JOC, it’s probably 10 to 20 percent of what it would cost to go to the ER,” Mounthongdy.
The clinic is currently an option for officers working between Salt Lake and Hawaii Kai.
“So far, the reviews are very positive,” said Lambert. “It’s definitely a reduction in the amount of downtime they had coming here versus the emergency room.”
