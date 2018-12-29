‘The million dollars is just a bonus’:Ray Cooper III ready to make history New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ray Cooper III has a chance to change his life forever.
Ray “Brada” Cooper will fight in the welterweight finale of the professional fighters league at Madison Square garden on New year’s eve.
10 million dollars will be awarded to fighters competing that night.
Cooper will be taking on Russian grappler Magomed Magomedkerimov, the winner will be awarded one million dollars.
Cooper comes into the New Year’s eve bout having won every fight in the professional fighter’s league and an overall record of 17 - 5.
Cooper believes fighting the best fighters in the world is the real challenge more so then the pressure to win the big money prize.
“The million dollars is just a bonus,” said Cooper on Thursday. “Fighting the top guys and fighting at the highest level, it’s about solidifying myself as the best in this league.”
The fight card starts at 2:00 pm Hawaii time and will air on NBC sports network.
