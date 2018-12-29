Last weekend of the year: Starts soggy then becomes more pleasant

On this last Friday of 2018, we are tracking moisture ahead of a cold front. They are forming along converging winds. The heaviest of the showers have been hanging over Kauai, Oahu and now Maui County. A number of flood alerts have been up, and we will continue to see heavy pockets of rain on Friday night into early Saturday. Models show big improvements by Saturday afternoon into the evening as the front lifts north and the unstable air mass becomes slightly more stable. As we head into the last weekend of the year, get ready for pleasant trade winds. The gusty trade winds will take us into 2019!
An upper level low (disturbance) forming southwest of Kauai will slowly drift south away from the islands. An area of high pressure will then build and fan the trade winds our way. Expect drier trade wind weather from Sunday into Monday-- just in time for the countdown. A breezy to locally windy dry trade wind weather pattern will remain in place through much of next week as 2019 comes our way.
Let’s talk surf! The National Weather Service has high surf alerts up. The current advisory level northwest swell will lower gradually over the weekend. A small northwest swell is expected Monday into early Tuesday. Another advisory level northwest swell is expected to arrive on Tuesday, peak Wednesday and Wednesday night, then lower gradually on Thursday. East facing shores will see an increase in surf later this weekend and on through the middle of next week.
