Last weekend of the year: Starts soggy then becomes more pleasant

On this last Friday of 2018, we are tracking moisture ahead of a cold front. They are forming along converging winds. The heaviest of the showers have been hanging over Kauai, Oahu and now Maui County. A number of flood alerts have been up, and we will continue to see heavy pockets of rain on Friday night into early Saturday. Models show big improvements by Saturday afternoon into the evening as the front lifts north and the unstable air mass becomes slightly more stable. As we head into the last weekend of the year, get ready for pleasant trade winds. The gusty trade winds will take us into 2019!