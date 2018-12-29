Flash flood warning, advisories issued for Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unstable conditions are now bringing torrential rain for Kauai, where parts of the island are under a flash flood watch until 12:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said at 9:50 a.m., radar showed heavy showers persisting near Hanalei and over the interior mountains of the Garden Isle. Some of the showers were falling at a rate of three inches per hour, and streams were rapidly rising.
Kauai County officials closed Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Bridge due to flooding. There also was a landslide in the area that had earlier closed another part of the highway.
The state Department of Transportation also said the convoys on Kuhio Highway between Waikoko and Wainiha have been temporarily suspended due to the weather conditions. The convoys were for residents who needed to get in and out of areas that were severely damaged by landslides and flooding last April.
Locations in the warning area include but are not limited to Na Pali State Park, Haena, Wainiha, Hanalei, Princeville, Kalihiwai and Kilauea.
A flood advisory is also in effect for much of the rest of the island. including Hanapepe, Omao, Koloa, Lihue, Anahola and Wailua.
The rain is part of the same system that bought flooding to parts of Oahu Friday.
