Fast-moving Kona brush fire scorches about 50 acres

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fast-moving brush fire in Kona scorched about 50 acres before firefighters were able to get it under control on Friday afternoon.
The blaze started about 3 p.m. near Hinalani Street and Ane Keohokalole Highway.
The Ulu Wini housing complex and several businesses, including Costco, are close to where the blaze and so an emergency shelter was opened for any displaced residents.
There were no immediate reports of damage to structures.
