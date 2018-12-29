With more fishing vessels due in, ahi prices for New Year’s still uncertain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HONOLULU (AP) - Ahi prices are still uncertain in Honolulu as demand rises leading up to New Year’s Eve.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports a pound of ahi was running from $14.95 to $39.95 at Tamashiro Market on Thursday.
But the prices can change when new fish begin hitting Hawaii stores over the next few days after fishing vessels unload their catch.
Ahi is a traditional food for the holiday for many island residents.
When asked what tuna prices will be like for New Year’s sashimi, Guy Tamashiro could only say, “Today’s price is today’s price.”
Tamashiro buys the ahi for his family’s market, which likely won’t have trouble selling higher-quality cuts of ahi in the coming days.
Market forces at work at the auction house will determine the eventual retail ahi price.
