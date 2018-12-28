Video: Thief steals $30K worth of valuables from Kalihi family day after Christmas

KALIHI, HI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Home surveillance video shows a thief breaking into a house in Kalihi the day after Christmas.
"He broke in from the kitchen window right here," said homeowner Beth Le.
It happened around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday when everyone in the household was either at work or school.
The surveillance video shows the burglar was in the family’s home off Gulick Avenue for about three hours, taking bag loads worth of belongings.
Beth said Christmas gifts, professional cameras, expensive watches, laptops, even her wedding ring were stolen, totaling approximately $30,000.
"I feel like it's a really huge violation,” she said. “I can't believe you just broke into my house and just made yourself at home. And I hope that you get caught."
Beth’s brother Nam said he saw someone in his backyard when he got home shortly after 1:00 p.m.
"I went toward him, he started running away and then I started chasing him. I was like, ‘Hey! Stop! Let me talk to you!’ And so, we ran all the way past the bridge,” he said.
Nam said the man got away, but he was able to retrieve some of their belongings from a bag that he dropped.
When Beth’s husband got home, he said he spoke with a homeless man who lives near a stream next to their house and asked him if he saw anything.
He said the man did.
"He said he saw a guy a couple hours ago told him to hush…and just walked away,” Minh Nguyen said.
The family says belongings from the criminal were left behind in their backyard, like a camouflage jacket and a white bag filled with various things.
Detectives dusted their home for fingerprints and the family hopes that or tips will lead to an arrest or their belongings back.
Meanwhile, they are putting up barbed wire fencing around their house and boarding up their windows because they don’t feel safe.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tips are anonymous and tipsters can be eligible for a reward.
