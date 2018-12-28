Sunrise Open House: Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time to take a look at some homes on the market. We’ll explore Hawaii Kai today.
First up, a condo, going for $540,000. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,040 square feet.
It was last sold in 1987, and is still in its original condition, so the listing says it needs some TLC. Secure building, with guest parking stalls, too. And the views are amazing.
Now, we’ll check out a four-bedroom home on Kaleimamahu Street.
It has two bathrooms and a spacious design, along with a convenient laundry area on a cul de sac.
It’s on the market for $998,000.
As you can imagine, options abound above the million dollar mark.
This next house is listed at $1,495,000 on Kamehame Place.
Five bedrooms, four and a half baths on nearly a third of an acre of land.
Beautiful ocean, mountain and sunset views, with your own pool, too.
If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house this weekend.
