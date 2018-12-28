Man with lengthy criminal record, who once escaped from State Hospital, is arrested again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man with a lengthy criminal record, who once escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital, has been arrested by police again.
Honolulu police said 46-year-old Danny Overturn was taken into custody on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a male nurse at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua.
Sources say he goes by several aliases, including Casey Nies, and was wanted on a no-bail warrant from a psychiatric facility on Maui.
In 2009, Nies escaped from the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe.
He was being held there after being acquitted in a 2005 attempted murder case on Maui in which he allegedly attacked a Maui police officer with a samurai sword, and slashed another man, before being shot by police.
He was described as being "actively psychotic” and “dangerous” at that time.
Court records show he also has been accused of burglary, theft and criminal property damage.
