Malani Bilyeu, founding member of iconic Hawaiian band Kalapana, dies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malani Bilyeu, a founding member of the legendary Hawaiian band Kalapana, has died, several close family friends confirmed.
He was 69.
Bilyeu started Kalapana in the early 1970s along with Mackey Feary, D.J. Pratt and Kirk Thompson.
The group was responsible for hits like “Night Bird” and “When the Morning Comes."
Bilyeu went on to try his hand at a solo career. And earlier this month, he appeared on HNN’s Sunrise to promote the release of a career-spanning album of Kalapana’s music.
He was also a foreman at the Hanalei Bison Ranch on Kauai.
Additional details on services and survivors were not immediately available.
